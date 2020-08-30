Tommye Kay Mueller
Tommye Kay Mueller died August 28, 2020 at Avera McKennan hospital supported on her journey home to heaven by the immense love and (as much as possible) the presence of her children.
Tommye Kay was born March 16, 1943 to Erwin & Leona (Onan) Merkley. She and her siblings grew up on the family farm and attended Pipestone school district. She graduated in 1961. Following high school, she began her romance with Dan Mueller from Jasper Minnesota. They married May 25, 1963. The family grew to include three children who were raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She worked for Bethany Lutheran Home in Sioux Falls, as a ward clerk, for 24 years before retiring.
Grateful for being part of her amazing life are her children: Jodi aka "Sis" & Tim Paulson, Mark & Heather Mueller, Michael & Jennifer Mueller. Her eight grandchildren: Jordan, Nick, Kailey, Madison, Morgan, Mitchell, Greta & Miken. And her siblings: Sondra & Jim Taubert, Dick & Linn Merkley and Roger Merkley. And special friends: Sam & Baxter, plus all the nieces, nephews and their offspring and all manner of other in-laws, out-laws and friends. What a blessing it was when phone lines were not long distance anymore, since she would spend hours chatting to Minnesota, Colorado, Florida and locally. She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband and a brother, Robert Merkley.
Celebration of life will begin Friday, September 4, 2020 at Miller Westside chapel, 6200 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls. The family will be present for visitation from 5:00-7:00PM. The funeral service will be at the same location beginning 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The funeral will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Sioux Falls YouTube page. millerfh.com