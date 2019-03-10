|
|
Traci DeNeui-Scholl
Jasper - Traci DeNeui-Scholl, 43, of Jasper, MN died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident near Brandon, SD. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 11 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Abriana (Brogan Mohlenkamp) Scholl of Sioux Falls; son, Aiden Scholl of Jasper, MN; mother, Sally DeNeui of Medford, OR; brothers, Todd DeNeui of Sioux Falls, SD, Darren (Katie) DeNeui of Platte, SD, and Dan (Meagan) DeNeui of Medford, OR; birth parents, Tim Blair of Salt Lake City, UT and Cheryl Mitchell of Brandon, SD; half siblings, Shanna Renfrew and Alan Renfrew both of Sioux Falls, SD; special aunt, Myra DeNeui of Minneapolis, MN; numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick DeNeui.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019