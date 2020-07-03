Tracy Obert Saboe
Sioux Falls - Tracy Obert Saboe, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Monday, June 29, 2020. Tracy was 40.
Funeral service 2:00 pm with family present to greet friends beginning at noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls. Inurnment will take place 10:00 am Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Tracy was born July 24, 1979 in Bonners Ferry, ID. He was eagerly welcomed into the world by his parents, Robert and Verla May (Ruby) Saboe, and siblings, Jon (17), Edythe (15), and Phillip (7). Tracy was a beautiful, delightful, happy baby. He loved to learn new things.
He graduated from Augustana on May 20, 2001 and was married on May 22, 2001 in Sioux Falls, SD to Amy McCart. Two days before their first anniversary, they closed on their home - which was painted purple shortly after moving in.
Tracy had a successful Body Talk practice helping many clients a week, including some internationally. He loved seeing improvements in the lives of his clients; physically, emotionally, and spiritually, but always said it wasn't him that made the improvements. "My job is not to heal your body. My job is to help your body heal itself."
Tracy and Amy did not have any children but have shared their home with 6 wonderful feline girls over the years; 3 of which are still keeping Amy company.
He attended church at Ridgecrest (now Restoration) Baptist and Red Door in Sioux Falls and Antelope Valley church near Revillo, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife, Amy Saboe of Sioux Falls; parents, Robert & Verla Saboe of Idaho; siblings, Jon (Valory) Saboe of Maryland, Edythe (Stewart) Waltner of Illinois and Phillip Saboe of Sioux Falls; nieces, Emily "Emma" (Matt) Grevan of Colorado and Amanda Waltner of Illinois; nephew, Tryston Voegele of Montana; and numerous other relatives and friends. Tracy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Obert & Pearl Saboe and Clarence & Martha Ruby; and his nephew, David Paul Waltner.
Thank you to everyone that has contributed pictures for the slide show. Please no live foliage due to the feline children. In lieu of plants, family suggest memorials be given to a charity of your choice
