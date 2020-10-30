Tracy Paulette Thorpe



Tracy Paulette Thorpe, 58, died of CoVid related pneumonia on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with her daughter Marinn and son Thomas by her side, and her family and friends with her in spirit.



Tracy, the daughter of Dale and LuAnne Thorpe was born in the Hudson Hospital in Hudson, South Dakota, on December 17th, 1961. Mayme Vandemore was a nurse at the Hudson Hospital at the time, and she assisted in the very special birth of bringing her great-granddaughter Tracy into the world.



Tracy grew up in Hudson, South Dakota and often talked about how lucky she was to have been raised in a small town where she could ride her bike all day, go swimming at the gravel pit, play games like Kick the Can late into the night, and live by the town whistle telling you it was time to go home for lunch and supper. She made lifelong friends in that wonderful small town and was in touch with many of them all of her life. Tracy graduated from Hudson High School in 1980. She attended Sioux Falls College and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. While in college, Tracy was a cheerleader for the Sioux Falls College Cougars football team for 3 years. She always cheered a little louder for #80, a wide receiver who happened to be her brother Todd. Tracy, Todd, and sister Terry had a very close relationship all of their lives and during their college years they lived with their sister Terry. The three "T's" have all said those were some of the happiest years of their lives and it built an even tighter bond between the three of them.



Tracy married Darryl Dubs on July 7th, 1984 at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tracy and Darryl were blessed with daughter Marinn and son Thomas. While life took them on different paths, Tracy and Darryl worked together raising their children to become successful adults.



On June 27th, 1997, Tracy and Joe Mancuso were married in Sioux Falls.



Tracy started working at Citibank in 1985. She quickly earned the title, Vice President of Customer Service Paper division. Tracy was a dedicated employee of Citibank earning many awards and accolades from her superiors and co-workers. Part of Tracy's many memories of working at Citibank were the trips to India, where she represented the bank. In 2007 Tracy was asked to run the Las Vegas division of Citibank so she made the move to Nevada. Tracy retired from her job at Citibank in 2015 and made the move to Yukon, Oklahoma to be near her children and grandchildren.



If you knew Tracy you knew she was an avid sports fan and never missed watching the Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees, or Los Angeles Lakers when they were on TV. She knew more about sports than any other person we knew. She enjoyed antiquing, camping, and riding on a Harley Davidson through the mountains of Nevada. Tracy will be greatly missed, but we all find comfort in the fact that Tracy told her daughter while in the hospital that her father visited her and told her he was taking her on a trip. And what a trip it will be.



Tracy is survived by her daughter Marinn (Tyler) Byers, son Thomas ( Karren) Dubs, grandchildren Ella and Jameson Byers and Ashton Dubs, her mother LuAnne Thorpe, sister Terry Keill, brother Todd (Petra)Thorpe, and several loved nieces and nephews.



Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Dale Thorpe, brother-in-law John Keill, and infant grandson Elijah Paul Dubs



Due to CoVid concerns, a memorial service using Zoom will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Oklahoma City Cremation.









