Travis L. Howard
Brandon - Travis Lane Howard, 48, Brandon, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Glasgow, MT from a sudden illness.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Celebration United Methodist Church in Brandon, with visitation at 9:30am. A private family burial will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Milbank, SD.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Travis' honor.
Travis will be deeply missed by his three children, Jessica (Tanner Slate) Brown, Tea, Randall Howard, Brandon, and Rebekah Howard, Sioux Falls; one grandchild, Henry Slate, Tea; mother, Ruth Howard, Brandon; and the mother of his children, Cindi Down, St. Louis.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019