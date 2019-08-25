Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Celebration United Methodist Church
Brandon, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration United Methodist Church
Brandon, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis L. Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Travis L. Howard Obituary
Travis L. Howard

Brandon - Travis Lane Howard, 48, Brandon, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Glasgow, MT from a sudden illness.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Celebration United Methodist Church in Brandon, with visitation at 9:30am. A private family burial will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Milbank, SD.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Travis' honor.

Travis will be deeply missed by his three children, Jessica (Tanner Slate) Brown, Tea, Randall Howard, Brandon, and Rebekah Howard, Sioux Falls; one grandchild, Henry Slate, Tea; mother, Ruth Howard, Brandon; and the mother of his children, Cindi Down, St. Louis.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Travis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now