Services
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unite Church
Salem, SD
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Unite Church
Salem, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
McCook Central High School gym
Salem - Travis Stoffel, 44, of Salem passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the McCook Central High School gym. Visitation will be from 5-7 on Wednesday, April 24 at Unite Church in Salem with a prayer service to begin at 7 pm. Kinzley Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used as the family wishes and for Travis's children. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
