Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of St. Mary
Sioux Falls, SD
Tricia Thomassen Obituary
Tricia Thomassen

Tea, SD - Tricia Ann Thomassen, 46, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD following a short battle with cancer. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls, SD. The family will greet friends for visitation on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:30 PM with a Liturgical Wake Service beginning at 7:30 PM, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Daniel Thomassen, Tea, SD; son, Taten Thomassen, Brookings, SD; daughter, Aspyn Thomassen, Tea, SD; mother, Patricia Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; mother-in-law, Barbara Thomassen, Brookings, SD; two brothers, Delbert (Deanne) Johnson Jr., Marion, SD and David (Sheila) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Tricia was preceded in death by her father, Delbert "Roy" Johnson; and father-in-law, Gale Thomassen. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
