Troy Farmer
Dell Rapids - Troy Farmer, 53, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with the Christian Wake beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church.
Troy is survived by his wife, Colleen of Dell Rapids, his sons, Jonathan of Dell Rapids and Matthew of Sioux Falls; his parents, David and JoAnn Farmer of Crooks; his brothers, Kevin (Diana) Farmer of Whitewood, and Bryon Farmer (April Przybilla) of Crooks; his in-laws, Richard "Mr. D" and Janet DeVaney of Sioux Falls, and his extended family and many friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020