Services
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Troy Farmer Obituary
Dell Rapids - Troy Farmer, 53, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with the Christian Wake beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church.

Troy is survived by his wife, Colleen of Dell Rapids, his sons, Jonathan of Dell Rapids and Matthew of Sioux Falls; his parents, David and JoAnn Farmer of Crooks; his brothers, Kevin (Diana) Farmer of Whitewood, and Bryon Farmer (April Przybilla) of Crooks; his in-laws, Richard "Mr. D" and Janet DeVaney of Sioux Falls, and his extended family and many friends.

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
