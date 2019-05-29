|
|
Tyler J. Wuertz
Trenton, ND - Tyler James Wuertz, 31, formerly of Sioux Falls, died Thur., May 23, 2019 in Trenton, ND as the result of a car accident. His funeral service will be 10 AM Fri., May 31 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., May 30 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 2 sons, Taymyn Ty Wuertz and Tehner Lane Wuertz, both of Mandan, ND; his girlfriend, Jena Slater, Trenton, ND; his mother, Tamara (Thomas) Patton, Fargo, ND; his father, Charlie (Tracy) Hill, Sioux Falls, 2 siblings, Tess (Jason) Null, Corinth, MS, Tanner Wuertz, Fargo, ND; his grandmother, Beverly Wuertz, Worthing, SD; and many other relatives and friends. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019