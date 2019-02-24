|
Vada D. Thomas
Sioux Falls - Vada Dee Thomas (62) Sioux Falls, passed away February 11th after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Vada was born June 16, 1956 to Harold and Vada (Hawkins) Thomas. She grew up in Sioux Falls, then spent her early adult life in Arizona, Colorado, Brazil and Belize. She returned home to Sioux Falls where she worked at a CNA and, for the past 15 years enjoyed being a customer service rep for Five Star (formerly Midco) Call Center.
Vada is survived by brothers Harold (Sharon) Thomas, Denver, Clarence (CC) (Vanessa) Thomas, Phoenix, niece and nephews Grace and Jack Thomas, and Jason Ley, and many dear friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Harriet, and special friend Mark Haugland.
Vada, always caring and generous, donated her body to science at USD Medical Center.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 4:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019