Valda Barnhart
Sioux Falls - Valda Barnhart, 94, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, April 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.
Valda Irene Arneson, daughter of Hans and Nettie (Anderson) Arneson, with twin sister, Vila, was born September 28, 1924 on the family farm in Buffalo Township between Colton and Montrose, SD. She attended country school near Colton and graduated from Montrose High School.
She began working at the Cataract Hotel, and Shriver's Tea Room. She met John Barnhart and they married on June 7, 1963. She continued working at Dixie Bake Shop and Woolworth's Dime Store. She even worked for a time at Montgomery Wards. She later became a homemaker.
Valda and John enjoyed dancing at the Arkota Ballroom in their younger days. As they grew older together they enjoyed their many trips to the area casinos. Valda was an avid walker.
Grateful for having shared her life are her granddaughter, Jordan (Jason) Peterson, Sioux Falls, SD; son-in-law, Rodney Halvorson, Sioux Falls, SD; two nieces, Bonnie (Leon) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD and Darla (Dale) Bettcher, Dell Rapids, SD; a nephew, Darrell (Carol) Foss, Pipestone, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Barnhart; a daughter, Irene Halvorson; three brothers, Sidney, Allen, Clifford; and two sisters, Hazel and twin sister, Vila.
The family of Valda would like to recognize all the wonderful staff members of Good Samaritan Center and AseraCare Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019