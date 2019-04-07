Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
1300 S. Sertoma Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valdine Klinker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valdine Klinker


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Valdine Klinker Obituary
Valdine Klinker

Sioux Falls - Valdine Klinker, age 84 of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, April 11, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1300 S. Sertoma Ave. Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Spencer, IA

Grateful for having shared her life and close to her heart are children, Michael (Lorna) Pollock, Johnston, IA, Mitchell (Kori) Pollock, Algona, IA, Marlarae (Chris) Ramaekers, Humboldt, IA, Marlynda (Nick) Patterson, Coon Rapids, MN; a brother, Darrell (Dottie) Rusher, Humboldt, IA and a sister, Marilyn (Bill) Eggers, Webster City, IA; 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Valdine was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Eva Rusher; husband Randy; step-son, Mark, and step-daughter Marcene; her sister LaRita Biondahl, and great granddaughter Jorani Pollock. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now