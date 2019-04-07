|
|
Valdine Klinker
Sioux Falls - Valdine Klinker, age 84 of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, April 11, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1300 S. Sertoma Ave. Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Spencer, IA
Grateful for having shared her life and close to her heart are children, Michael (Lorna) Pollock, Johnston, IA, Mitchell (Kori) Pollock, Algona, IA, Marlarae (Chris) Ramaekers, Humboldt, IA, Marlynda (Nick) Patterson, Coon Rapids, MN; a brother, Darrell (Dottie) Rusher, Humboldt, IA and a sister, Marilyn (Bill) Eggers, Webster City, IA; 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Valdine was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Eva Rusher; husband Randy; step-son, Mark, and step-daughter Marcene; her sister LaRita Biondahl, and great granddaughter Jorani Pollock. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019