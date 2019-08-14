|
|
VaLynda Mae Summers
Sayner - VaLynda Mae Summers of Sayner, WI, formerly of Mt. Vernon, SD and Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
She was born January 31, 1965 in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Wesley and Donna Johnson. She grew up on the family farm northwest of Mt. Vernon, SD, until she graduated from high school. She attended elementary and junior high at Blendon Township School and attended high school in Mt. Vernon. She was baptized at Victor Lutheran Church in rural Davison County, and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Mt. Vernon.
VaLynda, known to her friends as 'V', moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and received an accounting degree at Nettleton Business College. After college, she worked at Gourley Distributing/Pro Audio in Sioux Falls where she met the love of her life, Bill Summers. They arranged a surprise wedding, and were married on August 31, 1991 in Sioux Falls at the Japanese Gardens at Covell Lake. VaLynda then worked at Vern Eide Honda/Buick/Mercedes in Sioux Falls until 1996.
That same year, VaLynda and Bill decided to move to Sayner, WI. She worked as the office manager/administrative assistant for the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce for 22 years, where she was often referred to as 'Chief'. VaLynda had many great qualities, but one of her best qualities was organizing events (work, family and friends). Friends remarked, "We lost our leader, but she was so good at it, we never knew we were being led". VaLynda was instrumental in building the success of Tribute Brewing Company's Taphouse, and had a way of making people feel like they belonged, with her welcoming spirit.
VaLynda's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation after her passing on July 18th.
VaLynda is survived by her loving husband, Bill, of nearly 28 years; her Mother, Donna Sowl Johnson, Mitchell, SD; siblings: Deb (Todd) Hofer, Neenah, WI; Doug (Janice) Johnson, Mitchell, SD; Renee (Jeff) Schievelbein, Sioux Falls, SD. Nieces and nephews: Angie (Bill) Hanselman, Neenah, WI; Chris Hofer (fiancé Katie Lyon), Lander, WY; Adam (Nichole) Johnson, Stillwater, MN; Sarah (Travis) Hostler, Mt. Vernon, SD; Mark (Mikayla) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; Mindy (Todd) Wixon, Sioux Falls, SD; Jordan Schievelbein, Sioux Falls, SD; Matthew Schievelbein, Sioux Falls, SD; as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father, Wesley, and Grandparents: Jacob and Josie Johnson, James and Bertha Sowl. VaLynda is also survived by loving in-laws and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sportsman's Club by Lake Mitchell on Saturday, August 17th from 1pm-4pm. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Marvelous Martha Fund, c/o the VFW in Eagle River, WI or the Humane Society of Vilas County, Eagle River, WI.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019