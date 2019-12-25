|
Velda K. Pruner
Parkston - Velda K. Pruner, 58, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 24 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will be Saturday, December 28 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Friday, December 27 from 5 to 7 with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Steve of Parkston; father, Gerald Herman of Parkston; 3 children: Matthew (Amber) Pruner of Sioux Falls; Stephanie (fiancee Matt Spain) Pruner of Sioux Falls; and Zachariah Pruner of Sioux Falls; 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jospeh Pruner; a brother, Dale Herman of Olivet; and a sister, Marsha (Steve) Altstiel of Sturgis.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019