Services
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
309 Main St
Parkston, SD 57366
(605) 928-3241
Resources
More Obituaries for Velda Pruner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda K. Pruner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velda K. Pruner Obituary
Velda K. Pruner

Parkston - Velda K. Pruner, 58, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 24 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will be Saturday, December 28 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Friday, December 27 from 5 to 7 with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Steve of Parkston; father, Gerald Herman of Parkston; 3 children: Matthew (Amber) Pruner of Sioux Falls; Stephanie (fiancee Matt Spain) Pruner of Sioux Falls; and Zachariah Pruner of Sioux Falls; 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jospeh Pruner; a brother, Dale Herman of Olivet; and a sister, Marsha (Steve) Altstiel of Sturgis.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -