Velma Lane
Yankton, SD - Lane, Velma
Velma M. Lane, age 93 of Yankton, SD passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD. Public visitation will be 5 to 7 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with proper COVID-19 mask and social distancing practices. Velma's services will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live
. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com
She is survived by five children. Harry (Elaine) Lane, Larry (Judy) Lane, Susan (Jerry) Ross, Jim (Jana) Lane, Laura (Daryl) Nystrup. One stepdaughter Donna Banks. Ten grand children: Melissa (Dan) Wilson, Christopher Lane, Stephanie (Broch) Haberman, Zachary (Vickie) Lane, Tracy Lane, Rose and Rain Lane, Cody Juttelstad, Lacey Juttelstad, Lanae Lane, Lanna Lane, one step-granddaughter Lisa Barfels. Eight great grandchildren. Kayleigh & Kiersten Wilson, Cooper, Easton and Briggs Haberman, Thomas Lane, Tucker Culp, Kinsley Boeckman. One step great grandchild Delaney Barfels.