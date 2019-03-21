|
|
Vera Maureen Uecker
Mitchell, SD - Vera Maureen Uecker, age 97, of Mitchell, SD died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Congregational Church UCC with burial at the Canistota Cemetery, Canistota, SD. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Jerry and wife Davy Uecker of Mitchell, SD; grandsons, Jason Uecker of Byrant, SD, Jeremy and wife Ashly, of Artesian, SD; six great grandchildren, Haeden, Renner, Ruby, Payton, McKenzie and Brody; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019