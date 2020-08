Or Copy this URL to Share

Sioux Falls - Vera Maxine Peterson passed away Aug. 20, 2020 after long battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral Services 12:30 on Aug. 31 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Callender IA. Palmer Funeral Home, Gowrie IA serving the family.









