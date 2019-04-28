Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church
Vera Steever Obituary
Vera Steever, 95, of Tea, SD, died, Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Vera Schoffelman was born in 1923. In 1943 she married Eldon Steever. The couple farmed near Tea. Eldon died in 1994.

Survivors: children: Alvin (Terri) Steever, Lennox, Merlyn (Diane) Steever, Chancellor, Myron (Deb) Steever, Tulsa, OK, Verda Griffin, Norman, OK and Darla (Patrick) McCall, Dickenson, TX; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 30 at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Visitation with the family present, also at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
