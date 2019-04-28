|
Vera Steever, 95, of Tea, SD, died, Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Vera Schoffelman was born in 1923. In 1943 she married Eldon Steever. The couple farmed near Tea. Eldon died in 1994.
Survivors: children: Alvin (Terri) Steever, Lennox, Merlyn (Diane) Steever, Chancellor, Myron (Deb) Steever, Tulsa, OK, Verda Griffin, Norman, OK and Darla (Patrick) McCall, Dickenson, TX; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 30 at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Visitation with the family present, also at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019