Vera Voog
Beresford - Vera Voog, 104, of Beresford, SD died May 23, 2019 in a Sioux Falls hospital. Funeral services will be 10AM Fri., May 31, 2019 at Brooklyn Evangelical Church in Beresford. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thurs., May 30th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with the family present from 5-7PM and a prayer service at 7PM. Survivors include daughter, JoAnn (Dennis) Reinholt of Costa Mesa, CA; son, Ronald Voog of Mediapolis, IA. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019