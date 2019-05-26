Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Brooklyn Evangelical Church
Beresford, SD
Vera Voog Obituary
Vera Voog

Beresford - Vera Voog, 104, of Beresford, SD died May 23, 2019 in a Sioux Falls hospital. Funeral services will be 10AM Fri., May 31, 2019 at Brooklyn Evangelical Church in Beresford. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thurs., May 30th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with the family present from 5-7PM and a prayer service at 7PM. Survivors include daughter, JoAnn (Dennis) Reinholt of Costa Mesa, CA; son, Ronald Voog of Mediapolis, IA. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
