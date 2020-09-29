Verladyne DeLoof
Verladyne DeLoof, 96, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home, Sioux Falls. She was born in 1924 in Michigan and attended West Michigan University and then graduated from Hope College with an education degree. She married Rev. Gerard "Jerry" DeLoof in 1950. The couple worked in ministry at several churches in Michigan, Minnesota and South Dakota, most recently at Chancellor Reformed. Husband, Gerard died in 2017. Survivors: children: Tim (Sandy) DeLoof, Sioux Falls, Marilyn (Steve) Ward, Captiva, FL, Don DeLoof, Sioux Falls and Steve (Mary) DeLoof, Brandon; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Due to health concerns, private family services were held and can be viewed at the Chancellor Reformed Church website. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox assisted the family. dindotklusmann.com