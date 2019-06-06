Resources
Maple Lake, MN - Verlyn Joyce Thomas, 82, of Maple Lake, Minnesota died peacefully at home April 26 2019. Interment was at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Survived by husband of 61 years, Jerry Thomas; daughter, Lori Determan [Roger]; son-in-law, Ted Schonehard; 2 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 1 great-grandson; sister, Colleen VanSytzma, Maple Lake, Minnesota; and brother, Kevin Stofferahn, Humbolt, South Dakota. Preceded in death by daughter, Kim Schonehard, Sioux Falls; parents, Harry and Evelyn Stofferahn Humbolt; and sister, Janett Nauman of Paynesville, Minnesota.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 6, 2019
