Verlyn Oveson
Sioux Falls - Verlyn Oveson 88 of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2020. He was born February 18, 1932 in Garretson, SD. He attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1950.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he attended Augustana College and worked in sales until retiring in 1995.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church and a member of the in Sioux Falls.
He was married to Katherine (Kathy) Peters on February 23, 1974 in Sioux Falls.
His survivors include wife Kathy, daughter Angie Foote (Nathan), son Leif Oveson (Lindsey), brother Alan Oveson, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Inez, Edna, Esther, Mardella, Delores; and brothers Ralph, Arnold, and Robert.
Burial with military rites will be at the Hills of Rest Cemetery on Friday, February 28, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020