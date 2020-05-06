|
|
Verna Bartels
Sioux Falls - Verna Bartels, 93, went to her heavenly home on May 5, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Verna Evelyn Peters was born March 23, 1927 on a farm near Lake View, Iowa. She was the daughter of George and Siemtje Peters. They moved to South Dakota where she attended grade school near Monroe and graduated from Canistota High School.
She met Gerbert Bartels at a youth rally at Chancellor Baptist Church. They were married in June 1947. To this union two daughters and one son were born.
Verna was a true farmer's wife: helping with chores, running to town for repair parts, and growing a huge garden. If you had ever been to her home, you would know she was a top-notch cook and baker. Shew as a master at playing games and somehow almost always won. She was a gracious hostess and always showed a deep love for family and her Savior, Jesus Christ.
So grateful for having her as a Mom, Grandma, and great-Grandma are: Elaine and Loren Harms, Barb and Dayton Myers, and Curt and Deb Bartels; eight grandchildren, Laurie and David Kreber, Emily and James Fishback, Aaron and Angela Myers, Jennifer and Tyler Moody, Stacy and Jason Stahl, Heather and Anthony Whaley, Suzie and Tony Firpi, and Angela and James Vassell; fifteen great-grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, and Preston Kreber, Olivia and Elise Fishback, Elijah, Kenna, and Josiah Myers, Hadley and Reese Moody, Joslyn and Suttyn Stahl, Evan and Jordan Whaley, and Amari Vassell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerbert and her parents.
A private family service will be held for Verna and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to KNWC Radio in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020