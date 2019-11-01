|
Verna Holter
Canton, SD - Verna Holter, age 97, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Grand Valley Lutheran Church, Canton, SD. Visitation, with family present, will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Grand Valley Lutheran Church. A prayer service and time of sharing will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Verna (Brynjulson) Holter, was born on Dec. 16, 1921, at the Brynjulson homestead, Canton S.D.; the first born of Albert and Effie (Narum) Brynjulson, and lived in the Canton area her entire life. Following her first eight years of education at Riverside Rural School, Verna graduated from Canton High School, and earned her teachers certificate from General Beadle Teachers College (Dakota State), Madison, SD. Verna taught two years at Lynn Rural School, rural Worthing S.D.
On December 20, 1942 Verna moved one mile, from where she grew up, to the Holter homestead, after she was united in marriage to Julian Holter at Grand Valley Lutheran Church. Verna and Julian celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20th of 2018, prior to Julian's passing eight days later. This union was blessed with one son, Jerome (Jerry) Holter, and two foster sons, Donald and Daniel Sparks. Verna moved to the Canton Good Samaritan Center in July of 2016.
Verna was baptized, confirmed, and a lifelong member of Grand Valley Lutheran Church, where she served on several boards, as a Sunday School Supt. and teacher, and was an active member of WELCA.
In 1949, Verna began a 56-year career as an agent for S.D. Farmers Union Insurance, proud of being the first female agent hired by the company in S.D. and the nation. She put off retirement, enjoying her career of service to her customers, many who became close friends.
Active community involvement was of upmost importance to Verna. She was a member, serving in various capacities, of the S.D. Farmers Union and Agents Assoc., 25-year Farmers Union youth leader, Kong Olav V Sons of Norway Lodge, Canton Chapter of BPW, Lincoln Co. Democrats, twice running for the S.D. House of Representatives, and as the wife of a "Singing dairy farmer", Verna was an active member of the Grieg Male Chorus Ladies Auxiliary for 77 years. Somehow there was still time to put on her "colorful" bib overalls to help milk cows or run an Allis Chalmers tractor in the field!
Blessed to have shared Verna's life is her son, Jerome (Jerry) Holter; foster daughter-in- law, Carole Sparks; sister, Doris Towne; sisters-in-law, Carol Brynjulson and Dorothy Brynjulson; special family, Mary Eliason and Lane and Ranae Karli; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julian; foster sons, Donald and Daniel Sparks; brothers, Robert Brynjulson and Harlan Brynjulson; brothers-in-law, Willis Towne and Laurel Holter; sisters-in-law, Woodie Holter and Ilva Holter.
Verna will perhaps be most remembered for her greatest pleasure, family and friends, and "Coffee Time is Anytime" with a bounty of food for anyone gathering around her table, esp. her special apple pies!
I Corinthians 10:31 "So whether you eat or drink, or WHATEVER you do, do ALL to the Glory of God"
Verna recalled being part of the Grand Valley Church women that cleaned the tall grass around grave stones with hand clippers before Memorial Day. Perpetual care at cemeteries was important to Verna. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Grand Valley Cemetery Assoc. or the Canton Good Samaritan courtyard project. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019