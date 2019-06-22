|
|
Verna M. Zeeb
Freeman, formerly Menno - Verna M. Zeeb, age 91 of Freeman, SD and formerly of Menno, SD passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Salem Mennonite Home in Freeman, SD. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Verna Zeeb was born on the family farm near Menno, SD on October 21, 1927 to Edwin D. and Albina (Mettler) Heckenlaible and was baptized December 26, 1927 by Rev. Bodenman at Ebenezer Reformed Church in rural Menno. She was confirmed at Salem Reformed Church by Rev. Kaempchen on June 21, 1942 and was a lifetime member there, serving on the consistory, various boards and committees and singing in the choir.
After attending rural school through the eighth grade, Verna graduated from Menno High School in 1945. She attended Yankton College, graduating in 1949 and pursued additional education at Iowa State College, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota. After teaching at Belden, NE, Tripp, SD and Minnesota School of Business, she spent 35 years as a teacher at Menno High School. Verna's lifetime interests revolved around sewing, quilting, reading, gardening and traveling.
On December 30, 1959, Verna married Elmer E. Zeeb at Salem Reformed Church with Rev. Kaempchen officiating. To this union, two children were born: Patricia and Jeffrey. They lived in their home in Menno until 2015 when they moved to the Salem Mennonite Home in Freeman, SD.
Verna is survived by her husband, Elmer of Freeman, SD; children, Patricia (James) Newman of Lakeside, CA and Jeffrey (Cida) Zeeb of Nashua, NH; grandchildren, Kristine Zeeb (Adam Trontz) of Salem, NH and Matthew Zeeb of Cambridge, MA; brother, Glenn Heckenlaible of Menno, SD; sister, Darlene Heckenlaible of Medford, OR; nieces; nephews and numerous friends.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Velda Heckenlaible.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 22, 2019