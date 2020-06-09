Verna Menard
Sioux Falls - Verna Menard age 94 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday June 8, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:30 pm Friday, June 12, at St. John American Lutheran Church, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. The casket will be open 1 hour prior to the service.
Verna was the first-born child of Hans and Hazel (Kolls) Wagner. Her arrival was October 4, 1925 on a farm in McCook County, SD. She grew up and received her education in the Bridgewater area. Verna then left the farm and moved to Sioux Falls where her first job was with Kresge's 5 and 10 Cent Store on S. Philips Ave. She also was a clerk in Nathan Haggar's grocery store on East 5th St. and marked the boards at Jameson Brokerage on Main Ave. In 1957 she began her career at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company retiring in 1981 as Group Chief Operator.
She married Mark Menard on February 9, 1979 in Sioux Falls. After retirement the couple spent many winters in McAllen, TX. They later moved to Bella Vista, AR. They also traveled along the east and west coasts of the U.S., and to Europe, Mexico and Canada. The couple also enjoyed dancing, and golf. Mark passed away in 2005.
Verna was a self-taught musician and played by ear. She not only played the piano, and organ but her father's button accordion that was given to her after his death. She enjoyed sharing her musical talent with family and friends.
She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Elmwood Golf Club and St. John American Lutheran Church.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sisters, Vera Fenner, Bella Vista, AR, LaVon Dickey, Brandon, SD, JoAnn Wagner, Sioux Falls; Mark's children, daughter Jill (Charlie) Steers, Jay, OK, and son Jason (Beverly) Menard, Apache Junction, AZ.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.