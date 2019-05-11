|
|
Verna VanDriel
Luverne - Age 89, died peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sanford Luverne Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, from 4 -8 PM at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Memorial service will be Tuesday, May 14, at 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Hills, MN.
She is survived by her husband, Claude; daughters, Jayne (Ronald) Peterson of St. Cloud, MN, Bette (Arthur) Krause of Colorado Springs, CO; son-in-law, Dale Reiman of Iowa City, IA; and other family.
To view full obituary, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 11, 2019