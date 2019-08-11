|
Verna Van Loh, 97, of Lennox, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Verna Bultena was born near Lennox in 1921. She graduated from Lennox High in 1939 and then earned a teaching certificate from Freeman Junior College. In 1941 she married George Van Loh. The couple lived in Lennox. She operated the Red and White Store, worked at Beach's Hardware, the Lennox Lane Café and at Anthony's Bakery. Husband, George died in 1992. Survivors: children: Gerald (Margaret) Van Loh, Virgil (Linda) Van Loh, and Betty (Ole) Olson, all of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren: Julie Van Loh, Daniel Van Loh, Michael Naber and Richard Naber and six great-grandchildren. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday, from noon to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, also at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian. Dindot-Klusman Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019