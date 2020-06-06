Vernell Johnson
Omaha - Vernell Johnson retired auctioneer, formerly of Lyons, SD, died June 6, 2020 in Omaha, NE at the age of 94.
Vernell was born April 13, 1926 and grew up on his parents' farm (Rudolph and Hildur Johnson) four miles west of Crooks, SD. Vernell was of Swedish descent having grandparents and great- grandparents from Sweden who homesteaded in Dakota Territory. He attended country grade school, graduated from Lyons High School, attended Sioux Falls College, and served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II.
Vernell married Louise Qualm, from Platte, SD in 1952. They made their home west of Crooks, then became life-long residents of Lyons, SD. They were married 61 years until Louise's death in 2013. They were members of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls for over 30 years. Vernell spent the last 8 years living in Omaha to be near family.
Devoting his entire life to the auction profession, Vernell began his career at the age of 9 when he sold his first auction--a basket social at a country school. He graduated from Reisch Auction School in Austin, MN when he was only 11 years old; sold his first furniture and household auction alone at the age of 11; and his first farm sale alone at the age of 15. During his junior and senior years of high school he worked with a local auctioneer. Since the age of 20, he worked full time in the auction profession, retiring at the age of 65. During his life, he sold over 10,000 auctions. He regarded his work as a "public service and public trust".
Vernell often said, "I've sold 'everything under the sun'—farms and acreages, homes in cities and small towns, all breeds of livestock, all makes and ages of farm machinery, construction equipment, antiques and household items." His love and enthusiasm for the crowd, along with the energy generated by the bidding process, somehow gave him the ability to remember and call people's names. His field of business spanned 5 states with his initial key associates: Curtis Price, Tony Kuhle, Gaylon Souvignier, Milo Fodness, and Earl Wieman.
Vernell helped organize the South Dakota Auctioneers Association in 1962 and was elected its first president. He was a past director of the National Auctioneers Association and was inducted into both the National and South Dakota Auctioneers Halls of Fame.
In the 1970's he built his Auction and Land Brokerage office across from the Sioux Falls Arena. Vernell conducted business from there with the support of Dick Ageton, his office manager. Chuck Sutton, the grandson of one of his early associates (Tony Kuhle) now owns and operates his business there.
The same zeal he had for his auctions, he had for his hobbies. Vernell and Louise authored two pictorial history books: South Dakota--Every Town on the Map and More and North Dakota—Every Town on the Map and More. In over 6,000 photos, they captured the history of the Dakotas and vanishing scenes of rural America. Later they traveled taking more photographs and self-published a book, Barns from the 50 States. Vernell enjoyed hunting locally and the world over. Traveling with Louise they visited six continents and hunted big game on five.
His service to the community included many charity auctions for churches, 4-H livestock projects and fine arts organizations. He also served on the Board of Directors of the United National Banks of South Dakota, the Federal Land Bank Board of Sioux Falls and the Augustana College Center for Western Studies Advisory Board. Vernell was elected a director of the East Dakota Conservancy Sub-District and appointed by the Governor to serve eight years on the South Dakota Real Estate Commission. He was also a member of the Augustana Fellows. In 1991 he was named Agri-Business Man of the Year by the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
When a tornado hit Pilger, NE in 2014, Vernell, then 88 years old, sold a fund-raising auction at his resident care center. With his characteristic enthusiastic chant, the crowd responded with smiles and rapid bidding. His great-grandsons in attendance were delighted to see him "in action" and eagerly participated as bidders.
As life narrowed down in his last years, Vernell remained cheerful and thankful.
Vernell was preceded in death by his wife Louise; brother Eldon Johnson; sister Laurine Ustrud; and recently, nephew Ronald Johnson. He is survived by his three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Whealy, Omaha NE, Linda (Dean) Skadeland, Kansas City, MO, and Sheila Spanel, Lincoln, NE; six grandchildren, Andrew (Darby) Whealy, Michael Whealy II, Glori (Toby) Skadeland Hausner, Alex (Mary) Spanel, Chris Spanel, and Trevor Spanel; four great- grandchildren, Benjamin Whealy and Peter Whealy and twins, Britta and Clark Hausner; brother-in-law, Luvern (Lavonne) Qualm; sister-in-law, Luetta Sluiter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you from Vernell's family to Timothy Malloy, MD, Ann Brunzell, RN and the caring staff at Brookestone Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, Omaha, NE. "Dignity in Life" is your mission statement and dignity in life is what you provided for Vernell the last 8 years. Thank you also to VNA Hospice for your care and comfort during his final weeks.
Because of the Covid-19 situation there will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service at Benton Lutheran Church, rural Crooks. Memorials will go to Feeding South Dakota, 4701 N. Westport Ave. Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107, or to the memorial of your choice. Any correspondence or contact can be directed to: Brenda Johnson Whealy, 1326 N 97th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68114.
We are honoring our Dad with a photo-tribute listed on his obituary at Miller Funeral Home website www.MillerFH.com
Omaha - Vernell Johnson retired auctioneer, formerly of Lyons, SD, died June 6, 2020 in Omaha, NE at the age of 94.
Vernell was born April 13, 1926 and grew up on his parents' farm (Rudolph and Hildur Johnson) four miles west of Crooks, SD. Vernell was of Swedish descent having grandparents and great- grandparents from Sweden who homesteaded in Dakota Territory. He attended country grade school, graduated from Lyons High School, attended Sioux Falls College, and served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II.
Vernell married Louise Qualm, from Platte, SD in 1952. They made their home west of Crooks, then became life-long residents of Lyons, SD. They were married 61 years until Louise's death in 2013. They were members of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls for over 30 years. Vernell spent the last 8 years living in Omaha to be near family.
Devoting his entire life to the auction profession, Vernell began his career at the age of 9 when he sold his first auction--a basket social at a country school. He graduated from Reisch Auction School in Austin, MN when he was only 11 years old; sold his first furniture and household auction alone at the age of 11; and his first farm sale alone at the age of 15. During his junior and senior years of high school he worked with a local auctioneer. Since the age of 20, he worked full time in the auction profession, retiring at the age of 65. During his life, he sold over 10,000 auctions. He regarded his work as a "public service and public trust".
Vernell often said, "I've sold 'everything under the sun'—farms and acreages, homes in cities and small towns, all breeds of livestock, all makes and ages of farm machinery, construction equipment, antiques and household items." His love and enthusiasm for the crowd, along with the energy generated by the bidding process, somehow gave him the ability to remember and call people's names. His field of business spanned 5 states with his initial key associates: Curtis Price, Tony Kuhle, Gaylon Souvignier, Milo Fodness, and Earl Wieman.
Vernell helped organize the South Dakota Auctioneers Association in 1962 and was elected its first president. He was a past director of the National Auctioneers Association and was inducted into both the National and South Dakota Auctioneers Halls of Fame.
In the 1970's he built his Auction and Land Brokerage office across from the Sioux Falls Arena. Vernell conducted business from there with the support of Dick Ageton, his office manager. Chuck Sutton, the grandson of one of his early associates (Tony Kuhle) now owns and operates his business there.
The same zeal he had for his auctions, he had for his hobbies. Vernell and Louise authored two pictorial history books: South Dakota--Every Town on the Map and More and North Dakota—Every Town on the Map and More. In over 6,000 photos, they captured the history of the Dakotas and vanishing scenes of rural America. Later they traveled taking more photographs and self-published a book, Barns from the 50 States. Vernell enjoyed hunting locally and the world over. Traveling with Louise they visited six continents and hunted big game on five.
His service to the community included many charity auctions for churches, 4-H livestock projects and fine arts organizations. He also served on the Board of Directors of the United National Banks of South Dakota, the Federal Land Bank Board of Sioux Falls and the Augustana College Center for Western Studies Advisory Board. Vernell was elected a director of the East Dakota Conservancy Sub-District and appointed by the Governor to serve eight years on the South Dakota Real Estate Commission. He was also a member of the Augustana Fellows. In 1991 he was named Agri-Business Man of the Year by the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
When a tornado hit Pilger, NE in 2014, Vernell, then 88 years old, sold a fund-raising auction at his resident care center. With his characteristic enthusiastic chant, the crowd responded with smiles and rapid bidding. His great-grandsons in attendance were delighted to see him "in action" and eagerly participated as bidders.
As life narrowed down in his last years, Vernell remained cheerful and thankful.
Vernell was preceded in death by his wife Louise; brother Eldon Johnson; sister Laurine Ustrud; and recently, nephew Ronald Johnson. He is survived by his three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Whealy, Omaha NE, Linda (Dean) Skadeland, Kansas City, MO, and Sheila Spanel, Lincoln, NE; six grandchildren, Andrew (Darby) Whealy, Michael Whealy II, Glori (Toby) Skadeland Hausner, Alex (Mary) Spanel, Chris Spanel, and Trevor Spanel; four great- grandchildren, Benjamin Whealy and Peter Whealy and twins, Britta and Clark Hausner; brother-in-law, Luvern (Lavonne) Qualm; sister-in-law, Luetta Sluiter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you from Vernell's family to Timothy Malloy, MD, Ann Brunzell, RN and the caring staff at Brookestone Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, Omaha, NE. "Dignity in Life" is your mission statement and dignity in life is what you provided for Vernell the last 8 years. Thank you also to VNA Hospice for your care and comfort during his final weeks.
Because of the Covid-19 situation there will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service at Benton Lutheran Church, rural Crooks. Memorials will go to Feeding South Dakota, 4701 N. Westport Ave. Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107, or to the memorial of your choice. Any correspondence or contact can be directed to: Brenda Johnson Whealy, 1326 N 97th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68114.
We are honoring our Dad with a photo-tribute listed on his obituary at Miller Funeral Home website www.MillerFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.