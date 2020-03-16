|
Vernell "Mick" Smith
Sioux Falls - Vernell "Mick" Smith, age 80 of Sioux Falls passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. Private family only services will be held and a Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Those left to grieve his passing are his wife, Peggy Smith of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Shelly Engel and her husband Tim of Oacoma, SD; son, Jeff Smith and his wife Holly of Wahoo, NE; step-son, Paul Setterholm and his wife Gina of Canton, SD; step-son, A. Brant Setterholm and his wife Nichole of Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughter, Coralie Richards and her husband Brendyn of Vermillion, SD; step-daughter, Janelle Essoraoui of Kissimmee, FL, numerous grandchildren; his sister, Janice Lee Bairey of Nevada, IA; brothers, Lowell "Skeet" Smith of Highmore, SD, Rod Smith and his wife Joyce of Chester, SD, Lonnie Smith and his wife Laurie of Highmore, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; brother, Duane; daughter, Sarah Jean; and great-grandson, Zyairh.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020