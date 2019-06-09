|
Vernon "Bud" Allan Karli
Clive, Iowa - Vernon "Bud" Allan Karli, 94, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Bud, or Doc as he was sometimes known, was born January 22, 1925, the third of four children born to Ruth (Allan) and Arthur Karli. He grew up on a farm near Valley Springs, SD.
During World War II, Bud served in the Navy Armed Guard in the Pacific theater on three merchant vessels. Following his discharge in 1949, he attended classes at the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1956 with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. While a student at the University in 1950, he met Elizabeth (Betsy) Haug and they married later that same year.
Bud established a mixed veterinary practice in Mabel, MN where he served as the only veterinarian in the area for 16 years, before moving to Waukon, IA, to join a multi-vet practice. After eight years in Waukon, he and Betsy moved to Bella Vista, AR and Bud began work as an Inspector-In-Charge for United States Department of Agriculture's Food, Safety & Inspection Service in Decatur, AR.
Bud and Betsy spent their early retirement years traveling and visiting family and friends around the country. Bud enjoyed reading, birding, woodworking, and making things for his children and grandchildren. After Betsy died in 2008, he volunteered at Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Living History Farms for several years.
Bud loved the outdoors and often knew (and kept secret) the locations of wild asparagus, mushrooms and hickory nuts. During his days of driving the country roads in Minnesota and Iowa as a veterinarian, he would sometimes spot 'old car' parts on the farms he was called to and was able to secure enough parts to restore and re-assemble Ford Model A and T cars.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Susan (Frank) Stork of Urbandale, IA and his son, Steven (Jane) Karli of Ankeny, IA, son-in-law, Mark Rodman of Fountain Valley, CA; six grandchildren, Abigail (Andrew) Hartnett, St. Louis, MO, Dr. Natalie Stork, Kansas City, MO, William (Caroline) Stork, San Bruno, CA, Michael (Stefanie) Stork, Arlington, VA, Douglas Karli, Las Vegas, NV and Jennifer Karli, Ankeny, IA; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Peter, Catherine, Henry and Lillian; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betsy, his daughter Anne (Mark) Rodman, and his brothers, Harold, Lester and Merle.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care he received through Walnut Ridge Senior Living, Deerfield Retirement Community, Iowa Methodist Medical Center and MercyOne Hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Walnut Room at Walnut Ridge Senior Living, 1701 Campus Drive, Clive, Iowa, on Thursday June 27, at 10 am.
Online condolences can be expressed through www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
He was very proud of service to this country and support of veterans. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the VFW Post 11517, P.O. Box 16, Waukee, IA 50263-0016.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019