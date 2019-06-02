|
Vernon Bernell Bly
Deland, FL. - Vernon Bernell Bly passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside at AdventHealth Deland, FL of complications from surgery. He was just one month short of his 95th birthday.
Vernon was born in Rock County, MN on Decoration Day, May 30th 1924 to Helge Bly and Edith Louise Harvey Bly. The oldest of five boys, he was baptized and confirmed in Palisades Lutheran Church, a small country church in Garretson South Dakota. He Graduated from Beaver Creek, Minnesota High School.
Although he never learned how to swim, Vernon served 3 years of active service in the Navy during WWII, and 20 subsequent years in the Naval Reserve, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant-Commander.
He earned a BA degree in Mathematics from Luther College, in Decorah IA and an MS degree from Kansas State University. He taught high school mathematics for 34 years in Des Moines, Iowa, first at North High School, and then at Lincoln High School.
Vernon married Cecil Edwarda "Eddy" Hurlburt on Dec. 3, 1945 in Elizabeth City, NC and they had two daughters: Deborah Kay (Robert McDowell) Bly (NY & FL) and Rebecca Anne (Rachel Weil) Bly (NY). Grandchildren: Stephanie Anne (John) Yearsley (NY), Margaret Anne (Christopher Beuhler) Carrera-Bly (VT), and Bobby-Jo Bly-Owens (NY). Great Grandchildren: Jake Schuyler Yearsley (NY), Madison Anne Yearsley (NY) and Harrison Michael Carrera-Beuhler (VT).
Vernon embraced life with joy. An avid traveler, he took his family camping in America's national parks during school breaks. After his retirement from teaching, he and Edwarda continued traveling full-time in their RV visiting all 49 continental states, plus traveling to Hawaii, Europe and Japan. Vernon enjoyed bowling and was a constant whistler. He had a beautiful tenor voice, and sang in church choirs, barbershop quartets and community musical theatre at the Des Moines Community Playhouse where he also received accolades for his role as Chief Inspector Hubbard in Dial M for Murder.
Vernon was a religious man and his faith was strong. He was a leader in his church and supervised the Sunday school at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Des Moines IA, where he and his family attended. Later he became a member and regular parishioner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kissimmee FL, and Emmaus Lutheran Church in Orange City FL.
All Vernon's children and grandchildren learned the love of playing games from him and game night was a regular family activity. The family especially enjoyed his favorite card game Smear, of which he often advised "Don't bid 13 unless you have the deuce!"
Vernon had a happy, positive attitude to just about anything, except for oregano and broccoli. Vernon and Edwarda were married for 60 years when she died at the age of eighty in 2006.
On Feb. 14, 2009, at the age of 85, he married Arlene Florence (Amundson) Bockoven in Spindale NC. Arlene and Vernon had met before in college back in 1944 just before he and Edwarda began dating, but they had lost touch when he had gone to war and married. After Arlene had read in the Luther College Alumni News (Decorah IA) that Vernon's wife had died, she sent him a condolence card and they renewed their connection. Step-children: Paul Rickard (Beth) Bockoven, William Alonzo (Christina) Bockoven, Ruth Esther (Michael) Lewis and Beth Amy Taylor. Step-grandchildren Phillip Nathan Taylor, Vincent James Frederic Ashton, Angela Pueksha, Carson Meadows Bockoven, and Cecelia Ruth Bockoven.
While he and Arlene lived in Rutherfordton NC, they volunteered to bring the joy of music every week to a local hospice and the community center's adult day care by showing up and singing for anyone who would listen. Having married so late in life, Vernon and Arlene celebrated their anniversary monthly instead of yearly, and Vernon wrote Arlene romantic poems which she would find on post-it notes placed on the bathroom mirror. In 2015 Vernon and Arlene moved to Good Samaritan Society - Kissimmee where they lived until Hurricane Irma struck in September 2017 and their campus and home were flooded. For a week, they were sheltered with hundreds of other hurricane victims and had to sleep and take their meals on cots setup in a gymnasium. Vernon's daughters flew down from NY and helped to salvage what they could, and moved them to Good Samaritan Society - DeLand where he had previously lived with Edwarda.
Arlene died in May of 2018 in the same nursing facility, just a few doors away from where Edwarda had died in 2006, and he continued to reside in an assisted-living apartment on that campus until his death. Vernon was also preceded in death by his parents and his four younger brothers: Roger, Maurice, Marvin and Gerald.
Vernon corresponded with many friends, colleagues, and family members throughout his life and will be remembered as a kind and patient man whose sense of humor and gentleness will be missed by those he cared for and those who loved him.
A memorial service was held May 3rd. 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society - DeLand FL where Vernon lived. Attendees enjoyed his two favorite foods - ice cream and popcorn, in his honor. His funeral service and burial will be held later this year on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Palisades Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD, at 11 a.m. with full military honors and a Barbershop Quartet in attendance. It is suggested that any memorials be designated for Palisades Lutheran Church, Garretson, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019