Vernon E. Lohrman
Harrisburg, SD - Vernon E. Lohrman passed away peacefully March 3, 2019.
Vernon was born March 24, 1931 to Herbert and Irene (Eide) Lohrman in rural Flandreau. He was united in marriage with Marlyce Johnson August 29, 1953 in Sioux Falls, SD. Vernon is survived by his wife, Marlyce, three children, Vanessa, James and David; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior to the service.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 5, 2019