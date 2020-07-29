Vernon Harmelink
Rock Valley, IA - Vernon "Vern" Harmelink, 90, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Abrazo West Campus Community Hospital in Goodyear, Arizona. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the First Reformed Church of Rock Valley, Iowa, with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. The service will be available on livestream on the church website at www.rvfrc.org
. Following the memorial service burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Social distancing is encouraged at all services. Porter Funeral Homes is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com