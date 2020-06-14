Vernon HaubSioux Falls - Vernon Haub, 88 of Sioux Falls, passed away on June 13th 2020.Private family services will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at Miller Funeral Home with burial by his wife, June, at the Larchwood Cemetery.Vernon Leroy Haub, son of Frank and Lillian (Elsen) Haub, was born November 29th 1931 in Blunt South Dakota. He graduated from Argon High School in 1949. He loved to talk about winning medals in track and basketball, and beating the larger schools like Howard. In 1952 he joined the Army serving 2 years as a semi-truck driver, later moving to Sioux Falls where he met the love of his life, June Elaine Lewis, and married May 27, 1957.In 1962, they bought an acreage East of Brandon where Vernon hobby farmed and worked at John Morrell's for 18 years, later moving back to Sioux Falls. Vernon worked several more years at Augustana College as a security guard, and Avera McKennan. Together Vernon and June enjoyed watching their grandchildren's ball games, the Vikings and the Twins on TV, and in person, playing cards, traveling with friends, and wintering in Arizona.Grateful for having shared his life are his children: Bob (Lindsey) Haub, Rick Haub, and Kellee (Bob) Nelson; grandchildren Jared (Alicia) Essen, Becca (Wes) Eisenhauer, Nick (Paige) Haub, Laura Haub, Lisa (Mike) Bull, Kylee, Kayden, and Kiera Haub; Alyssa (Brad) Letcher, Andrew, and Amanda Nelson; and 6 Great Grandchildren.Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife June, daughter Randee Essen, and sisters, Thelma Stewart, Joyce Jensen, and June Mathis.The family requests no flowers, and memorials may be directed to Feeding South Dakota, 4701 N. Westport Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107.