Vernon "Ray" Nelson
Vernon "Ray" Nelson, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Vernon "Ray" Nelson son of Vernon and Ethel Nelson was born November 22, 1931, in Louisiana. After a tragic accident in which he lost his parents, he went to Maryland to live with an Aunt and Uncle. In his younger years he rode bulls and bare back in the rodeo. He also broke horses. Following school, he started driving truck which lead him to settle in Sioux Falls in 1966. He was a truck driver for 50 years with the majority of it being with Midwest Coast Transport. He was united in marriage to Eileen Brugman on May 1, 1976, in Sioux Falls.
Ray had an immense love for the outdoors which Eileen shared with him. Many summers were spent on the lake fishing. They enjoyed going out to eat and having a good steak. He was a grill master in his own rite though and made a beer can chicken that was out of this world. He enjoyed grilling anything and his Louisiana upbringing gave him a knack for Gumbo and Cajun Cuisine. Ray was also a skilled woodworker and made items for his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen of Sioux Falls; daughters, Angie Marshall of Sioux Falls and Vicki (Rusty) Beach of Ft. Meyers, Florida; grandchildren, Danielle (Ryan) Masterson of FL, Joe Beach of WA, Adam Beach of CA, and Alanna, Faith, Samarra, and Paige Marshall of Sioux Falls; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019