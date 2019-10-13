Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
VFW Post 2638
Madison, SD
Vernon Riedel

Vernon Riedel Obituary
Vernon Riedel

Sioux Falls - Vernon Elmer Riedel, 94, died on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A celebration of Vernon's life will be from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the VFW Post 2638 Madison, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children: Diann Woldt of Sioux Falls, SD, three sons: Duane (Diana) Riedel of Worland, WY, David (Robin) Riedel of Orlando, FL and Dale Riedel of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Don Riedel of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; two sons, Dennis and Danny Riedel; daughter-in-law, Ruth Riedel; grandson, Joshua Riedel; three sisters: Lila Henja, Mary Ament and infant sister, Marie Elizabeth Riedel; two brothers, Robert Riedel and an infant brother, Earl Willis Riedel; and his companion, Doris Moose. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 13, 2019
