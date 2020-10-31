1/1
Vernon Waldow
Sioux Falls, SD - Vernon was born to George and Glenora Waldow on a farm near Hetland, South Dakota, on October 17, 1940. While he was young, he loved life on the farm, working beside his father and helping with everything necessary. He spent his adult life living and working in Sioux Falls, SD, first as an employee of J.D. Evans Equipment and then as a co-owner of J.D. Evans, Inc. for a total of fifty years. He thoroughly enjoyed interacting with his co-workers, employees, and customers. He was fortunate to spend his retirement years at his farm near Arlington, SD. Vernon was married to his wife, Carole, for over sixty years. He had great love for his wife and family, showing his care in many ways. He leaves them with many wonderful memories to cherish. Vernon passed away on October 29, 2020.

Vernon will be greatly missed by his wife, Carole; his son, Dean; his daughter, Debbie (Jon); grandchildren Andrew, Siri, and Brittany; and brother, Robert (Grace). He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Glenora, and his two sisters, Esther Irene and Phyllis.

A private funeral service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. A public visitation will be held from 12 PM to 5 PM on Wednesday, November 4th, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that all wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family asks that memorials be directed to either the TV ministry at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, or to the church itself.

