1/1
Veronica Quissel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica Quissel

Sioux Falls - Veronica E. Quissel, age 91 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor, Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM also at the funeral home. To live stream Veronica's Funeral Service visit georgeboom.com

Veronica E. Quissel was born on February 8, 1929 in Miller, SD to Fred and Ruth (Gaughran) Peterson. She married Gale Quissel in Hendricks, MN on July 3, 1946 and together they lived in White, SD while Gale worked for Standard Oil. In February 1967 they moved to Chamberlain, SD where Gale worked for Amco Oil. Veronica and Gale worked for the Corp of Engineer in Chamberlain, SD for many years. In 1987 the couple moved to Sioux Falls for retirement and to tend to Gale's medical issues.

In December of 2017, Veronica moved to the Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls where she enjoyed the various activities. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and Active Generations. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Luther Manor's Activities Department.

Grateful for sharing her life are her sisters-in-law, Mardell BarenKlau of Hartford, SD and Martha Peterson of Kellyville, OK; many nephews, nieces; and other relatives and friends.

Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Gale Quissel; her parents; six brothers, LaVern, Celestine, Norman, Keith, Cletis, and Arnold; and three sisters, Norma, Neola, and Darlene.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved