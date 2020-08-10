Veronica Quissel
Sioux Falls - Veronica E. Quissel, age 91 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor, Sioux Falls.
Veronica E. Quissel was born on February 8, 1929 in Miller, SD to Fred and Ruth (Gaughran) Peterson. She married Gale Quissel in Hendricks, MN on July 3, 1946 and together they lived in White, SD while Gale worked for Standard Oil. In February 1967 they moved to Chamberlain, SD where Gale worked for Amco Oil. Veronica and Gale worked for the Corp of Engineer in Chamberlain, SD for many years. In 1987 the couple moved to Sioux Falls for retirement and to tend to Gale's medical issues.
In December of 2017, Veronica moved to the Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls where she enjoyed the various activities. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and Active Generations. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Luther Manor's Activities Department.
Grateful for sharing her life are her sisters-in-law, Mardell BarenKlau of Hartford, SD and Martha Peterson of Kellyville, OK; many nephews, nieces; and other relatives and friends.
Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Gale Quissel; her parents; six brothers, LaVern, Celestine, Norman, Keith, Cletis, and Arnold; and three sisters, Norma, Neola, and Darlene.