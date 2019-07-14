|
Veronika Egan
Sioux Falls - Veronika Egan age 83 of Sioux Falls, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019. A celebration of Life with be held from 2:00-4:00 pm, with prayers at 3:00 pm, Thursday July 18, at The Inn on Westport, 4000 S. Westport Avenue.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, John (Sharon) Egan; her grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Johnson and Christopher (Nicki) Egan, all of Sioux Falls; her great grandchildren, Nevaeh Egan, Kali Johnson and Gabriel Egan-Oines; her brothers, Otto Braine and Klaus Kuhn, both of Germany, and her sister, Irene Ulmer, Lancaster, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and a sister, Briggit Catellier. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019