Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Inn on Westport,
4000 S. Westport Avenue.
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
The Inn on Westport,
4000 S. Westport Avenue
Veronika Egan


1935 - 2019
Veronika Egan Obituary
Veronika Egan

Sioux Falls - Veronika Egan age 83 of Sioux Falls, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019. A celebration of Life with be held from 2:00-4:00 pm, with prayers at 3:00 pm, Thursday July 18, at The Inn on Westport, 4000 S. Westport Avenue.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, John (Sharon) Egan; her grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Johnson and Christopher (Nicki) Egan, all of Sioux Falls; her great grandchildren, Nevaeh Egan, Kali Johnson and Gabriel Egan-Oines; her brothers, Otto Braine and Klaus Kuhn, both of Germany, and her sister, Irene Ulmer, Lancaster, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and a sister, Briggit Catellier. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019
