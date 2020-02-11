|
|
Vesta Case
Vesta Case was born on July 22, 1940 in Volga, South Dakota to Harry James and Frances Catherine (George) Case of Oldham, SD. She grew up on the family farm helping her mother with household chores and occasionally gathering eggs from the chickens. Vesta loved the small-town farm life and very much enjoyed being involved with the Oldham community.
Vesta went off to college at General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison, SD and graduated with a BS in education in 1960. Her first teaching job was teaching 3rd grade in Worthington, MN. Vesta then moved west and taught in Gaston, OR for a few years before coming back to the Midwest and landing in Rochester, MN where she taught for 26 years before retiring in 1997. Her love of students is what kept her coming back year after year!
Vesta's other love was the Minnesota Vikings. She was a season ticket holder for 26 years with the Vikings. Many great memories traveling to the twin cities and cheering on her team! Being a Vikings fan for that many years made her "tough as nails" as there were a few heart-breaks that are inherent to being a long-term Vikings fan!
Vesta enjoyed the simple things in life - family, friends, a good football game, chatting over a good meal in Oldham with the local folks and church. She will be dearly missed by many as she touched so many lives in the short time that we are given on this Earth.
Vesta's hobbies included beautiful counted-cross stitch patterns and reading. She also enjoyed following the ups and downs of the political landscape. She says that this contributed greatly to her hair turning gray! You could usually find her TV on ESPN, a Vikings game, or Fox News.
Vesta is one of 4 children born to Harry and Frances. She had 1 sister and 2 brothers. Marlene May Case (deceased - 1996) and Jack Elmer Case (deceased - 2001) and Hadleigh James Case (Glennys) of Pierre, SD. Vesta also has 2 nieces and 2 nephews Laurel Case of Philadelphia, PA; Sandra Klatt (Kevin) of Brandon, SD; Randy Case (Jean) of Mesa, AZ; and Steve Case (Penni) of Spearfish, SD.
If you are planning on attending the service please note that Vesta was not a huge fan of the color black (too close to Steelers and Raiders colors!). This is a celebration of Vesta's life. If you have anything Purple to wear, please do so as she will be smiling down at us knowing that we all knew where her true passion resided…with her beloved Vikings!
A Celebration of life service will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 N. Broadway, Rochester, MN 55906. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Rochester , American Legion Auxiliary, Oldham Museum, or Oldham Cemetery Association.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Case family; to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020