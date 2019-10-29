Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Kooistra Arndt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Kooistra Arndt Obituary
Vicki Kooistra Arndt

Sioux Falls - Vicki Kooistra Arndt age 53 of Sioux Falls, passed away with family at her side, on Monday October 28, 2019, after a battle with colon cancer. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday November 1, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Saturday at Miller's, with burial after fellowship, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Grateful to have shared her life are her daughters, Katie and Emily Arndt; her parents Arlene and Clarence Kooistra; and her brother Eric (Elanna) Kooistra, Windermere, FL. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now