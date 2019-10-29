|
|
Vicki Kooistra Arndt
Sioux Falls - Vicki Kooistra Arndt age 53 of Sioux Falls, passed away with family at her side, on Monday October 28, 2019, after a battle with colon cancer. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday November 1, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Saturday at Miller's, with burial after fellowship, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Grateful to have shared her life are her daughters, Katie and Emily Arndt; her parents Arlene and Clarence Kooistra; and her brother Eric (Elanna) Kooistra, Windermere, FL. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019