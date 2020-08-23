Vickie Lee Sheeley
Sioux City
- Vickie Lee Sheeley, 53, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska with Pastor Mike Ring officiating. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk Point, South Dakota immediately after the services. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point, SD has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
.