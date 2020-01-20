|
|
Victoria "Vicki" Lien
Sioux Falls - Victoria J. "Vicki" Lien, 72, passed away peacefully on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. Her memorial service will be 2 PM Thur., Jan. 23 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Jan. 22 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; a son, Ryan (Christa) Lien, Sioux Falls; and 3 siblings, Scott (Kathy) Frank, Sioux Falls, Cindy Sorenson, Watertown and Kina (Richard) Ronke, Sioux Falls.
Please consider a donation in memory of Vicki to the Avera Foundation. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020