Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Lien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria "Vicki" Lien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria "Vicki" Lien Obituary
Victoria "Vicki" Lien

Sioux Falls - Victoria J. "Vicki" Lien, 72, passed away peacefully on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. Her memorial service will be 2 PM Thur., Jan. 23 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Jan. 22 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; a son, Ryan (Christa) Lien, Sioux Falls; and 3 siblings, Scott (Kathy) Frank, Sioux Falls, Cindy Sorenson, Watertown and Kina (Richard) Ronke, Sioux Falls.

Please consider a donation in memory of Vicki to the Avera Foundation. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -