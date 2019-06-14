|
Victoria Nicole Walgrave-Charlson
Windom - Victoria Nicole Walgrave-Charlson was born on March 14, 1994 to Greta Charlson and Jason Walgrave, in Luverne, MN. Growing up, Victoria got to experience living in different parts of the country with her parents Greta and Patrick Bruggeman. She enjoyed long summers and school vacations with her father Jason. Victoria absolutely adored all of her brothers and sisters, and proudly introduced herself as the oldest of nine! She loved her entire family deeply, as she is wholeheartedly loved in return.
Victoria is survived by her parents: Greta and Patrick Bruggeman, Jason and Elizabeth Walgrave, and Stephanie Walgrave; brothers: Jackson, Lucas and Dylan Bruggeman, and Joseph and Theodore Walgrave; sisters: Taynian and Elliana Walgrave; grandparents: Pamela Lohre, Jerald and Diane Charlson, Mark and Pamela Walgrave, and Terri and Thomas Bills; great-grandparents: Violet Charlson, Keith Brown and Maurice Bills, and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Caleb Keith Bruggeman, grandfather Patrick Bruggeman Sr., great-grandparents Leonard and Doris Lohre, Ray Charlson, Arnold and Lucille Walgrave, Joseph and Reka Visker, Joan Brown, Mabel Brown, and Shirley Bills, and cousins Matthew Friedrich and Brett Larson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Boys and Girls Club Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 16th, 4:00 PM at Assembly of God Church in Brandon with a Prayer Service and a time of sharing at 5:15 PM. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 18th, 10:00 AM at Assembly of God Church in Brandon with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 14, 2019