Viesturs "Wes" Mitrevics
Sioux Falls - Viesturs "Wes" Mitrevics of Sioux Falls passed peacefully on September 8th at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House with family by his side. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. An online guestbook and service live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com
Viesturs was born to Janis and Lizette Mitrevics in Jelgava, Latvia where the family farmed during his younger years. It was during his first year of school for Agriculture in 1943 that the family had to flee their home country due to war and relocate to Germany spending time in misplaced persons camps before moving to a sponsor farm in Minor county, SD in 1949 through the sponsorship of the National Lutheran Council after applying with the United States and British consuls.
After spending a short time there the family moved to Sioux Falls where Viesturs initially worked as an auto mechanic and at Sioux Steel before acquiring land back in Minor county in January of 1951. His loving mother and younger siblings moved back with him to establish their new roots. Viesturs worked solely on farming until 1960, at which point he also started working in conjunction for American Freight until 1988. After American Freight closed, he spent the remainder of his life with his passion for farming.
Viesturs was a very kind, gentle, and proud man that loved all things but most of all he loved planting trees, eating golden delicious apples, tinkering on equipment, watching the nightly news, planting rose bushes for his wife, Sue, picking his granddaughter up from school, guiding his daughter Emily through life and all of her home and yard projects, and in his final years, spending time in his backyard sitting in a lawn chair with the sun beaming down on his face. Being generous with his time was just part of his nature and he cared deeply for everyone around him.
Viesturs was preceded in death by his parents, Janis and Lizette Mitrevics; siblings, Elsa Sievers and Rasma Bembers; his step son, David Parkinson; and his very devoted Collie, Lady.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Susanne Mitrevics; daughter, Emily Mitrevics; siblings, John Mitrevics, Edith (Mike) Antrim, and Dorothy Skadsen; along with many nieces, nephews, and granddaughter, Shay Slocum.