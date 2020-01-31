|
Vincent "Vince" Boik
Sioux Falls - Vincent "Vince" Boik, 72, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Michael Parish. Interment will take place at a later date at the new state veteran's cemetery. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn of Sioux Falls; daughters, Laura Boik of Sioux Falls and Kristin (Tyler) Dahl of Watertown, SD; four grandchildren, Trey, Taelynn, Tatum, and Addison; sister, Rita Imm of Watertown, SD; and half-sister, Jolene (Robert) Brennan of South Windsor, CT.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020