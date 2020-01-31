Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Boik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent "Vince" Boik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent "Vince" Boik Obituary
Vincent "Vince" Boik

Sioux Falls - Vincent "Vince" Boik, 72, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Michael Parish. Interment will take place at a later date at the new state veteran's cemetery. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn of Sioux Falls; daughters, Laura Boik of Sioux Falls and Kristin (Tyler) Dahl of Watertown, SD; four grandchildren, Trey, Taelynn, Tatum, and Addison; sister, Rita Imm of Watertown, SD; and half-sister, Jolene (Robert) Brennan of South Windsor, CT.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -