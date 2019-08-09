Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Vincent Ketcham
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Parish
Sioux Falls, SD
Vincent Ketcham


1933 - 2019
Vincent Ketcham Obituary
Vincent Ketcham

Sioux Falls - Vincent Ketcham of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at age 86.

Family will be present at Heritage Funeral Home Sunday, August 11, beginning at 5:00PM, with prayer service beginning at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 12, at 10:30AM at St. Michael's Parish in Sioux Falls, with burial at St. Joseph's Wellington Cemetery, rural Humboldt.

Vincent is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Ketcham; his children, Steve (Kathy) Ketcham, Linda (Don) McQuown, Gary (Wendy) Ketcham, Kenny (Robbin) Ketcham, Keith (Tammy) Ketcham, Barb (Allan) Buckmiller, Paul (Tracy) Ketcham, Janet Buckmiller, Michelle (Mark) Haase; 21 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
