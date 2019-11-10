Services
Sioux Falls - Vincent J. McQuade, age 83, of Sioux Falls, died Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:30pm on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls with inurnment at Hills of Rest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 11:00am at the church prior to mass.

Thankful for having shared in his life are his wife, Dorothy "Dot" McQuade; 4 children, Michael (Sheila) McQuade, Steven (Kathy) McQuade, Alan (Linda) McQuade, Shawn (Donna) McQuade all of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; 1 sister, Mary McGuire of Janesville, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
